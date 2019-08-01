‘I really miss my daughter’: Warrant issued for B.C. man accused of parental abduction

Canadian and international police are looking for a Victoria man accused of abducting his daughter and taking her to Indonesia.

On Thursday, the four-year-old girl’s mother tearfully explained how she had not seen the child in more than a month.

“She is my blessing, I really, really want [her to] come back to me. I really miss my daughter,” said Agustina Wulandari.

According to Victoria police, Brent Erskine had taken his daughter Samantha, who has autism, to Vancouver for a planned one-week Vacation on June 30.

The trip was a part of an agreement between Erskine and Wulandari, the girl’s mother and his ex-partner.

But when Erskine stopped responding to communications, Wulandari became concerned and called police and her lawyer, she said.

She said she got an email from Erskine on July 8 saying he and the child were in Jakarta.

Following a police investigation, Crown counsel approved charges of abduction and disobeying a court order against Erskine, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Police said the child was eventually dropped off with members of Wulandari’s family in Indonesia.

Wulandari said she’s grateful the girl is safe and with family, but noted the child’s grandmother doesn’t have experience caring for a child with autism.

“I remember the last time I spoke with her, a few days ago, she was crying and saying, like, ‘I want mommy, I want to go to the plane.'”

Police said after dropping Samantha off, Erskine made his way to Singapore to obtain a visa — then vanished.

VicPD said investigators are now working to bring Samatha back to Canada, and are calling on Erskine to find a Canadian embassy and turn himself in.