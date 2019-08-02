Canada
August 2, 2019 4:44 am

London’s guide to what’s open and closed on Civic Day 2019

By Kelly Wang Global News

The weather on Monday is expect to be bright and sunny all day long, with a high of 28 C.

Londoners are getting ready to celebrate a hot and sunny long weekend, but service closures may cause some inconveniences.

That’s why 980 CFPL has put together a list of what’s open and closed, along with additional information on events and road closures to help you stay on track during the Civic Day long weekend.

What’s Open:

  • Most grocery stores
  • Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
  • Shopping centres: Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
  • Most Beer Stores
  • Most LCBO locations
  • The Labatt brewery
  • Children’s Museum
  • Fanshawe Pioneer Village
  • East Park
  • Storybook Gardens
  • Public pools

What’s Closed:

  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Post offices (no mail delivery)
  • London Public Library
  • City Hall
  • CitiPlaza
  • No garbage pickup

The City of London says the following community centres will be open with special hours and programming:

  • Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (open 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
  • South London Community Centre (open 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
  • Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
  • Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
  • Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Events:

  • Ribfest: The 33rd Ribfest is offering ribs, beer, foor, entertainment and rides at Victoria Park until Monday night.
  • Expressions in Chalk: Over 30 local artists unleash their talents and decorate the concrete in front of the Victoria Park bandshell using just chalk.

Road Closures:

  • Intersection of King Street and Talbot Street is closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday for constriction.
  • Dufferin Avenue is closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.
  • Wellington Street is closed between Wolfe Street and Dufferin Avenue until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca or call (519)-931-6098.

