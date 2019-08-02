London’s guide to what’s open and closed on Civic Day 2019

Londoners are getting ready to celebrate a hot and sunny long weekend, but service closures may cause some inconveniences.

That’s why 980 CFPL has put together a list of what’s open and closed, along with additional information on events and road closures to help you stay on track during the Civic Day long weekend.

What’s Open:

Most grocery stores

Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations

Shopping centres: Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre

Most Beer Stores

Most LCBO locations

The Labatt brewery

Children’s Museum

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

East Park

Storybook Gardens

Public pools

What’s Closed:

Banks

Government offices

Post offices (no mail delivery)

London Public Library

City Hall

CitiPlaza

No garbage pickup

The City of London says the following community centres will be open with special hours and programming:

Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (open 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)

South London Community Centre (open 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)

Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)

Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)

Events:

Ribfest: The 33rd Ribfest is offering ribs, beer, foor, entertainment and rides at Victoria Park until Monday night.

Expressions in Chalk: Over 30 local artists unleash their talents and decorate the concrete in front of the Victoria Park bandshell using just chalk.

Road Closures:

Intersection of King Street and Talbot Street is closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday for constriction.

Dufferin Avenue is closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.

Wellington Street is closed between Wolfe Street and Dufferin Avenue until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.

The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.

The weather on Monday is expect to be bright and sunny all day long, with a high of 28 C.

Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca or call (519)-931-6098.