London’s guide to what’s open and closed on Civic Day 2019
Londoners are getting ready to celebrate a hot and sunny long weekend, but service closures may cause some inconveniences.
That’s why 980 CFPL has put together a list of what’s open and closed, along with additional information on events and road closures to help you stay on track during the Civic Day long weekend.
What’s Open:
- Most grocery stores
- Most Shoppers Drug Mart locations
- Shopping centres: Masonville Place, White Oaks Mall, Westmount Shopping Centre
- Most Beer Stores
- Most LCBO locations
- The Labatt brewery
- Children’s Museum
- Fanshawe Pioneer Village
- East Park
- Storybook Gardens
- Public pools
WATCH: Sunshine continues for the long weekend
What’s Closed:
- Banks
- Government offices
- Post offices (no mail delivery)
- London Public Library
- City Hall
- CitiPlaza
- No garbage pickup
The City of London says the following community centres will be open with special hours and programming:
- Carling Heights Optimist Community Centre (open 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.)
- South London Community Centre (open 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.)
- Stronach Community Recreation Centre (open 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.)
- Bostwick Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
- Stoney Creek Community Centre, YMCA and Library (open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.)
READ MORE: Ribfest returns to London with record-breaking ambitions
Events:
- Ribfest: The 33rd Ribfest is offering ribs, beer, foor, entertainment and rides at Victoria Park until Monday night.
- Expressions in Chalk: Over 30 local artists unleash their talents and decorate the concrete in front of the Victoria Park bandshell using just chalk.
Road Closures:
- Intersection of King Street and Talbot Street is closed until 7 a.m. Tuesday for constriction.
- Dufferin Avenue is closed between Clarence Street and Wellington Street until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.
- Wellington Street is closed between Wolfe Street and Dufferin Avenue until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for Ribfest.
The LTC will operate on a Sunday/holiday schedule.
The weather on Monday is expect to be bright and sunny all day long, with a high of 28 C.
Did we miss something? Email news@980cfpl.ca or call (519)-931-6098.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.