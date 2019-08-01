Ribfest returns to London with record-breaking ambitions

A popular summer food festival is returning to London this weekend for its 33rd year.

Ribfest gets underway Thursday, bringing ribs, beer, entertainment and rides to Victoria Park for the August long weekend.

Doug Hillier, president of Family Shows Canada and organizer of the festival, is optimistic about the weather forecast.

“We’ve got a great lineup of vendors that are counting on it and we have some bands that are going to entertain all weekend long so, of course, they are hoping for the good weather as well,” said Hillier.

“We have a very big beer garden. There’s lots of tree cover and natural shade from the sun.”

Hillier says the festival will have some new faces this year and that they will compete for what he refers to as “ribber’s supremacy.”

“We’ll see if the new guys can compete with the guys who have been doing this for a really long time,” he said.

The ribs will have to share the spotlight with a chicken shawarma on Friday night as Shelby’s Food Express will be attempting to make the longest-ever chicken shawarma wrap in hopes of breaking a Guinness World Record.

The current world record for longest chicken shawarma is 139 feet, and Hillier says Shelby’s is looking to create one that is 150 feet.

Organizers are anticipating more than 200,000 visitors at the downtown park over the course of the five-day festival.