New Brunswick NDP call off leadership convention after lone candidate fails vetting

New Brunswick’s New Democrats are going back to the drawing board in their search for a new leader, postponing a leadership convention planned for this month after the sole candidate did not pass the party’s vetting process.

Party president Cyprien Okana announced Wednesday that the convention would not happen, saying the party is now working to recruit “talented, visionary and competent individuals” for the leadership role.

The provincial NDP has struggled to gain ground in New Brunswick politics, going more than a decade without a seat in the legislature.

Former New Brunswick NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie, who came third in her own Saint John, N.B., riding in last fall’s election, resigned in February after the party voted to replace her.

Mackenzie Thomason, who also ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the 2018 election, was named interim leader in March.

Spokesman Nathan Davis said according to the party’s constitution, the leadership convention should be held within 180 of a leadership review, but the clock has reset because the one candidate did not pass the second stage of vetting.

Davis said four new people have inquired about the leadership process in recent days.

He did not disclose the identify of the unsuccessful candidate or the reason they were rejected.