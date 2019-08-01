Federal government invests $3.7M for roadwork projects in Hastings-Lennox and Addington

The federal government is investing more than $3.7 million for three road projects in the riding of Hastings-Lennox and Addington.

READ MORE: Busy construction season ahead in Peterborough County

On Thursday morning in the hamlet of Maynooth, Liberal riding MP Mike Bossio announced that the funding for one project will improve 4.7 kilometres of Highway 62 between Young Street and McAlpine Road in Hastings Highlands, about 24 kilometres north of Bancroft.

Work on the roadway will include new asphalt paving, replacing culverts for improved drainage, and guardrail improvements.

Road improvements will create safer and more efficient travels for residents and visitors of Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo, and Tudor and Cashel.https://t.co/ZAO8x4uFF2 #RuralOpportunity #BuildingCanada pic.twitter.com/x26XtpjcLU — Mike Bossio (@MikeBossio) August 1, 2019

Two other projects will improve Mayo Lake Road and Hartsmere Road in the Township of Carlow Mayo along with Weslemkoon Lake Road in Tudor and Cashel Township — roads that are 50 to 60 kilometres north of Madoc, or 145 kilometres northeast of Peterborough.

“Safe and efficient roads are important to give Canadians more time to spend with their families,” said Bossio. “Thanks to these three road improvement projects, residents in Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo, and Tudor and Cashel will be able to get to their destinations more quickly and safely, improving their quality of life.”

The funding is through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

“Hastings Highlands is thrilled to receive this much-needed funding,” said Vic Bodnar, mayor of Hastings Highlands, adding that the community would “never be able to afford the needed repairs” without the funding..

“The long-planned refurbishing of Highway 62 can now begin.”

WATCH: Peterborough summer roadwork continues throughout the city

Libby Clarke, reeve of the Township of Tudor and Cashel, said the township is grateful for the funding for Weslemkoon Road, which provides primary access to the northern core of the municipality.

“It is a huge financial help for Tudor and Cashel and one we could not have afforded,” said Clarke. “It is also helping us to come into alignment with our Asset Management Plan.”

Bonnie Adams, reeve of the Township of Carlow Mayo, echoed the sentiment.

“This rehabilitation will greatly improve the safety and quality of life of all who travel these roads and would not have been possible without this funding,” said Adams.

Funding allocation

Highway 62: Federal – $1.160,940; provincial – $644,322 and municipal – $129,638

Mayor Lake and Hartsmere: Federal – $1,309,137; provincial – $726,571 and municipal – $146,187

Weslemkoon Road: Federal – $1,239,000; provincial – $688,265.

Investing in modern infrustructre so 🇨🇦 can stay safe on the road and spend more time with family and friends! Thanks @MikeBossio for announcing $3.7M to renew roads in Hastings Highlands, Carlow Mayo and Turdor Cashel! #RuralOpportunity #BuildingCanadahttps://t.co/i6r7H0YFxm — Bernadette Jordan (@BernJordanMP) August 1, 2019

Bossio made the announcement on behalf of MP Bernadette Jordan, the minister for rural economic development.