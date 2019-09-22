Canada election: Edmonton west

The Edmonton west riding spans from 156 Street west to Winterburn Road/231 Street and from Yellowhead Trail south to Township Road 512A. The federal riding hugs the west side of the North Saskatchewan River.

Historically, this riding has gone back and forth between Liberal and Conservative MPs. Anne McLellan held the seat for the Liberals and served as a cabinet minister in the Chretien and Martin governments.

In 2015, Kelly McCauley won the seat for the Conservatives.

Candidates:

Conservatives: Kelly McCauley

Liberals: Kerrie Johnston

NDP: Patrick Steuber

People’s Party of Canada: Matthew Armstrong

Green: Jacqueline (Jackie) Pearce