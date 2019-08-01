Collision
August 1, 2019 12:47 pm
Updated: August 1, 2019 1:49 pm

Motorcyclist killed in crash near Manning Park

By North Okanagan Video Journalist  Global News

RCMP said a motorcycle rider was killed Wednesday evening in a collision with a pickup truck.

A two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a motorcycle rider Wednesday evening.

The collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 3 happened around 7 p.m. east of Manning Park, according to police.

The coroners service said the man killed was in his mid-fifties.

The crash closed the highway in both directions.

The RCMP spokesperson for traffic services was unable to provide any other information about the crash or the motorcyclist involved.

More to come.

