Motorcyclist killed in crash near Manning Park

A two-vehicle collision claimed the life of a motorcycle rider Wednesday evening.

The collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Highway 3 happened around 7 p.m. east of Manning Park, according to police.

The coroners service said the man killed was in his mid-fifties.

The crash closed the highway in both directions.

The RCMP spokesperson for traffic services was unable to provide any other information about the crash or the motorcyclist involved.

