July 18, 2019 2:25 pm

Mannequin — not human body — found under tarp in Manning Park: RCMP

By Online Journalist  Global News

Princeton RCMP are investigating after receiving reports of a human body under a tarp. Officers later learned the item under the tarp was a mannequin.

A human body reportedly found under a tarp in Manning Park turned out to be a mannequin, Princeton RCMP reported this week.

Police say they were notified on July 10 of a possible human body laying underneath a tarp near a pullout along Highway 3.

Upon arrival, police say the officer found a life-sized mannequin under the blue tarp. The head and lower legs had been removed, and metal joints were visible.

Further searching in the immediate area by the officer turned up several other plastic body parts.

Princeton RCMP say the items were seized and that the reason someone placed the mannequin under a tarp is unknown.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Princeton RCMP at 250-295-6911.

