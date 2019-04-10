Dentist’s Easter display of scantily clad mannequins in lingerie, bunny ears has neighbours fuming

A New Jersey dentist’s idea of a festive Easter display, which consists of five female plastic dummies dressed in fishnet stockings, lingerie and bunny ears, has enraged members of the community.

In the front yard of Wayne Gangi’s dental office, trees are trimmed with colourful, plastic Easter eggs, with larger eggs scattered on the lawn, and five leggy mannequins are propped up holding Easter baskets.

Neighbours of the Clifton dentist’s office explained to North Jersey Record that the display had first been set up as part of Valentine’s Day display, then as a St. Patrick’s Day showcase and now the dummies are back for Easter.

“Proves he has zero respect for women and the young girls of our town,” a neighbour commented. Another suggested it was “meant to be a joke.”

According to NJ.com, Gangi tends to go all-out on yard displays for Halloween and has had people lined up to see his Christmas lights. But apparently, the Easter display has gone a little too far.

“It’s certainly not the Easter display that maybe I would put up,” Clifton Mayor James Anzaldi told the news outlet. “For some people, who are more attuned to the religious portion of the holiday, it’s offensive.”

A neighbour, who stopped for a photo of the display, told NJ.com she thought it was funny but said “a child should not see fishnet stockings.”

One neighbour had enough of the display and decided to dismantle the festive display one leg at a time.

“I think I did something right,” Desiree Mozek told NBC News after destroying the display. “That’s disgusting already.”

A reporter captured the woman removing the mannequins one by one from the front yard and placing them on a driveway.

“I get that it’s his property,” Mozek said. “But, come on, what the hell already.”

According to NBC, Mozek was contacted by police and she admitted to dismantling the display. Authorities did not disclose whether any legal action will be taken against her.

As for Gangi, the dentist told the Record he was aware that some people didn’t like his display but never thought it would be vandalized.

“This one came back to bite me,” he said of the display.

The dentist said he will be putting the mannequins back in the yard, and is in the process of obtaining a restraining order against the neighbour.