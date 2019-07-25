Wildfire near Highway 3 grows to 40 hectares

A blaze in the Southern Interior, which BC Wildfire Service believes was sparked by lightning, has grown to 40 hecatres, up from 25 on Wednesday night.

The out-of-control fire, discovered Wednesday afternoon, is located near Highway 3 between Osoyoos and Cawston.

While it will likely be visible from the highway it isn’t impacting highway travel.

READ MORE: Growing wildfire in Similkameen caused by lightning strike

As of Thursday morning, no structures were threatened by the growing wildfire.

A crew of four people fought the fire overnight, and 40 more personnel are headed to the fire Thursday.

Air support is also expected to return to fight the fire on Thursday.

BC Wildfire Service could not provide a description of the fire activity, saying it would likely change throughout the day, nor could it say which direction the fire is growing in.

READ MORE: Lightning lights up Okanagan skies, causes spot fires

Meanwhile, a wildfire crew is also returning to the site of a spot fire north of Cathedral Provincial Park.

That blaze was also discovered Wednesday afternoon, and is also believed to have been caused by lightning.

That fire is listed as just 0.01 hectares in size.

– With files from Shelby Thom