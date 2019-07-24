Growing wildfire in Similkameen caused by lightning strike

The B.C. Wildfire Service has sent air tankers and helicopters to a fast moving fire on the west face of Mt. Kobau, south of Cawston on Highway 3.

The fire is believed to have been caused by lightning, according to information officer Taylor MacDonald.

“The Mt. Kobau fire is two hectares and is expected to grow,” MacDonald said.

A crew of six wildfire personnel have been sent to the fire and more are expected to arrive later in the evening, she said.

MacDonald said no structures were immediately threatened by the hillside blaze.

The fire is one of several in the South Okanagan and Similkameen that have begun flaming up after two electrical storms moved through the region into Wednesday morning.

A crew of three have been sent to the Crater Creek fire on the north side of Cathedral Provincial Park southwest of Keremeos to douse a spot-size lightning-caused fire, MacDonald said.

One helicopter is being used to bring water to the site.

A spot-sized fire on MacIntyre Bluff, north of Oliver, was actioned by three wildfire personnel who were dropped into the area by helicopter on Wednesday.

The small blaze was believed to be ignited by a lightning strike on Tuesday night.