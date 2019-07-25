Northern Manitoba First Nation partially evacuated due to wildfire

The Canadian Red Cross has relocated about 150 people from Marcel Colomb First Nation, after their community was threatened by wildfire.

On Wednesday the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) said “several wildfires” were affecting the community, which is located about 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Support from the Canadian Red Cross was requested through Indigenous Services Canada, leading the Red Cross to partially evacuate the community Wednesday evening.

Indigenous Services Canada has activated the Canadian Red Cross to support Marcel Columb through this emergency response event in Northern Manitoba. https://t.co/JCIzKOPWia — MKO Communications (@MKO_North) July 25, 2019

A spokesperson for the Red Cross said residents were evacuated by bus to Thompson where they are staying in a hotel.

