Omemee man charged with assault after allegedly striking child with belt
A man has been charged with assault with a weapon after an alleged incident involving a child in June.
The Peterborough Police Service says officers received information in late June that earlier in the month, a man had allegedly struck a child with a belt. Police say the man and child are related but did not specify the relationship or the age of the child.
On Wednesday, the man attended the Peterborough Police Service station where, as a result of the investigation, he was arrested.
A 35-year-old man from the village of Omemee was charged with assault with a weapon.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 15.
Police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the child.
