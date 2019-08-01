Jake Allen brings Stanley Cup home to Fredericton

The Stanley Cup is coming to Fredericton on Thursday, and the city is planning to roll out the red carpet for its born-and-raised hockey superstar Jake Allen, who is bringing the cup home with him.

Allen, the longtime goaltender of the St. Louis Blues, is set to arrive in town Thursday afternoon.

The Blues won their first-ever Stanley Cup earlier this year, beating the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

The line to meet Jake Allen and the @StanleyCup is getting longer by the minute! Jake was born and raised in Fredericton and fans say that’s why they are excited to meet him, rain or shine! pic.twitter.com/hNjgJgQfdA — Megan Yamoah (@MeganYamoah) August 1, 2019

By Thursday morning, the line to meet Allen was growing quickly, with fans prepared to see their hero rain or shine.

Although festivities are set to start at noon, the Stanley Cup will arrive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Allen was drafted by the Blues in 2008.

This season, he played backup to rookie goalie Jordan Binnington.

The Blues went on an incredible run to capture the cup — the first in the franchise’s 52-year history — after being dead last in the league in January.

The Blues had a strong contingent of Canadian talent. Saskatchewan was well represented with Regina’s Tyler Bozak, Saskatoon’s Brayden Schenn and Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Sask., helping the team to victory.