St. Louis Blues superfan hoping the Stanley Cup will make its way to Fredericton

After the St. Louis Blues won the franchise’s first ever Stanley Cup, there’s at least one superfan who is hoping that the top prize in hockey makes its way to Fredericton this summer.

Brad Pond works at Victory Meat Market as a greeter and grocery-bagger.

Pond spent Thursday celebrating his 38th birthday and his team’s historic win. He said it’s a childhood dream come true and a perfect birthday gift.

“So excited. Never went to bed all night, partying until midnight or 1 o’clock,” Pond told Global News.

Pond hopes to see the Stanley Cup make its way to Fredericton as Jake Allen, the Blues’ longtime goaltender, brings it to his birthplace. Allen grew up in Fredericton and St. Stephen, N.B.

The New Brunswick government’s official Twitter account even gave Allen a shout out on Thursday.

From Team NB (Canada Games) to Stanley Cup, Jake Allen has made us #NBproud! Congratulations and we look forward to the cup's visit to New Brunswick! #StanleyCup #stlouisblues pic.twitter.com/fe87AaRSh6 — Government of NB (@Gov_NB) June 13, 2019

Allen was drafted by the Blues in 2008.

This season he played backup to rookie goalie Jordan Binnington. But Allen did see some action in game three of the series.

The Blues went on an incredible run to capture the cup — the first in the franchise’s 52-year history — after being dead last in the league in January.

The Blues had a strong contingent of Canadian talent. Saskatchewan was well represented with Regina’s Tyler Bozak, along with Saskatoon’s Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz of Wilcox, Sask., helping the team to victory.

Pond says he’s looking forward to holding the Stanley Cup and reuniting with Allen if he brings the cup home to Fredericton.