Police release video of Brampton woman allegedly driving the wrong way, impaired, down Hwy. 407

York Regional Police say a woman was charged after allegedly driving impaired and in the wrong direction down Highway 407 in Markham on Saturday.

Police said their helicopter flew over the area of Highway 407 and Keele Street and spotted the car narrowly missing oncoming traffic and through a construction zone.

The car was later stopped near Ninth Line and began heading west in the westbound lanes.

Once officers stopped the vehicle they noticed a strong smell of burnt cannabis and said the driver showed obvious signs of impairment.

Police said they found both cannabis and an open bottle of rum inside the car.

A 28-year-old woman from Brampton was arrested and charged with blowing over the legal limit, impaired driving, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving with cannabis readily available, driving with cannabis in open baggage, driving with an open container of liquor and driving with liquor readily available.