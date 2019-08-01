Crime
London police charge 1 man, issue arrest warrant for 2nd suspect in Westmount shooting

London police have issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect in a Westmount shooting that took place on July 26.

London police say they have charged one man and are searching for another in connection with a reported shooting in the west end.

Officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in the area of Hummingbird Crescent in Westmount at around 1:15 a.m. on July 26.

There were no reported injuries, but investigators say they found ammunition casings at the scene.

At roughly noon that same day, officers charged a 21-year-old London man with being an accessory after the fact to an indictable offence. He has since been released from custody and has a court date to answer to the charge on Sept. 10.

London police say that as a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant has also been issued for 25-year-old Moaied Elfaki of Toronto.

He faces the following charges:

  • Discharging a firearm into a place/reckless to others
  • Using a firearm to commit an indictable offence
  • Using, handling and/or storing a firearm carelessly
  • Pointing a firearm
  • Possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possessing a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Failing to comply with a condition of judicial release (three counts)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

