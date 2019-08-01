London police charge 1 man, issue arrest warrant for 2nd suspect in Westmount shooting

London police say they have charged one man and are searching for another in connection with a reported shooting in the west end.
Officers responded to a call about gunshots heard in the area of Hummingbird Crescent in Westmount at around 1:15 a.m. on July 26.
There were no reported injuries, but investigators say they found ammunition casings at the scene.
At roughly noon that same day, officers charged a 21-year-old London man with being an accessory after the fact to an indictable offence. He has since been released from custody and has a court date to answer to the charge on Sept. 10.
London police say that as a result of their investigation, an arrest warrant has also been issued for 25-year-old Moaied Elfaki of Toronto.
He faces the following charges:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
