Baby dies after being run over at Boucherville outdoor movie theater
A nine-month-old infant died in hospital Wednesday night after being run over by a vehicle, according to Longueuil Police.
The incident occurred at a 11:25 p.m. at Ciné-Parc Boucherville, a drive-in movie theatre on Montreal’s south shore.
According to police, the child was on the ground behind the vehicle when a car driving in reverse rolled over the infant.
The small victim was rushed to hospital where police say they succumbed to their injuries.
Longueuil police said they are investigating the circumstances regarding the incident.
