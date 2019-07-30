Firefighters rescue 2-year-old left in hot car in Squamish

Squamish RCMP is investigating after a two-year-old-child was allegedly left in a hot car in a parking lot earlier this month.

According to Mounties, the toddler was left in a car seat in the back seat of a vehicle parked in the sun outside a local business on July 21, just before 2 p.m.

Police said when firefighters arrived to rescue the child, the temperature in the vehicle had climbed above 30 C.

Investigators said the child was transferred to paramedics who assessed their condition. The parent was located, and police notified the Ministry of Children and Family Development.

“Squamish RCMP cannot warn care providers enough about the dangers of leaving children unattended in a vehicle, particularly on a hot day,” said police in a media release.

“Temperatures can raise to lethal levels in a short period of time and we have already seen one tragedy in the Lower Mainland during this summer season.”

Back in May, a 16-month-old boy died after being left in a hot car in Burnaby for several hours.

