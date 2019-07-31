‘Fire Pantaleo’: Bill deBlasio, Cory Booker heckled over NY cop in Eric Garner death

“Fire Pantaleo!”

It’s the chant that greeted New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker as they spoke on stage on the second night of the Democratic debates in Detroit on Wednesday night.

WATCH: Biden arrives for day two of Democratic presidential debates as doors open

De Blasio was delivering his opening statement when the chants started up from the audience.

The chants continued after he finished.

Booker, too, was faced with them, and he ceased speaking as they carried on.

READ MORE: U.S. Democratic candidates clash over immigration, health care during debate

Members of the audience were talking about Daniel Pantaleo, a New York police officer who placed Eric Garner in a chokehold as he sold untaxed cigarettes on Staten Island, in an incident that was captured on video in 2014.

Garner exclaimed “I can’t breathe” 11 times before he lost consciousness and died later.

Earlier this month — two days before the fifth anniversary of Garner’s death — U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced that the Department of Justice would not bring criminal charges against Pantaleo.

In doing so, Barr did not follow a recommendation by civil rights prosecutors from Washington who wanted criminal charges filed against the officer.

WATCH: July 18 — Protesters chant for justice on anniversary of the death of Eric Garner

Barr instead followed prosecutors in Brooklyn who said there wasn’t enough evidence to support a case.

“Even if we could prove that Officer Pantaleo’s hold of Mr. Garner constituted unreasonable force, we would still have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Officer Pantaleo acted willfully in violation of the law,” Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in mid-July.

Pantaleo has not been fired from the NYPD despite calls for his dismissal. He currently works on desk duty for the police force.

He has, however, faced a disciplinary hearing, a process through which an administrative judge will come to a verdict and send it to NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill, The New York Times reported.

The commissioner will then decide whether to discipline or fire him.

READ MORE: NYC reaches $5.9 million settlement in chokehold death of Eric Garner

De Blasio has not moved to fire Pantaleo, nor has he said whether the officer should lose his job, CBS News reported.

Fellow Democratic candidate Julian Castro challenged De Blasio over Pantaleo during the debate. The New York mayor responded that the city was “changing fundamentally how we police” after Garner’s death.

De Blasio’s Twitter account also issued a series of tweets following the chants.

In one of them, he said, “While I believe that respecting the process is the best way to get justice for Eric Garner’s family, I recognize and identify with the pain people across this country are feeling.”

To the protestors in the audience today: I heard you. I saw you. I thank you. This is what democracy looks like and no one said it was pretty. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

I want the Garner family and every single person hurt by the tragedy of his death to know they are seen and heard. We all watched Eric Garner's dying words. They haunted this nation. He NEVER should have died. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

While I believe that respecting the process is the best way to get justice for Eric Garner's family, I recognize and identify with the pain people across this country are feeling. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

From ending a broken policy of stop-and-frisk to training our officers in implicit bias, we've fundamentally changed our city because of Eric Garner — so that a tragedy like this never happens again. #DemDebate — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) August 1, 2019

Booker’s account also tweeted during the debate.

The account praised the protesters for “standing up to Mayor de Blasio.”

To the folks who were standing up to Mayor de Blasio a few minutes ago—good for you. That's how change is made. #DemDebate https://t.co/zix0UzmZFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 1, 2019

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, meanwhile, said Pantaleo “should be fired now.”

Eric Garner should be alive. The NYPD officer who killed him should be fired. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/emdO93Fn1g — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 1, 2019

With files from The Associated Press