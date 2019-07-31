Economy
July 31, 2019 6:13 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 6:15 pm

Wage talks could be delayed again due to Alberta government appeal: AUPE

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: An Alberta judge has ruled that wage arbitration hearings for ten of thousands of public sector workers can go ahead sooner rather than later. Justice Eric Macklin has granted a bid by the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees for an injunction preventing the United Conservative government from implementing the recently passed Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act.

The head of Alberta’s largest union says arbitration wage talks are to resume next Wednesday for 60,000 workers following a successful court challenge.

But Guy Smith, head of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees, says the decision timeline is up to the arbitrator.

And he says the entire process could be delayed again given that Premier Jason Kenney’s government is launching an appeal.

The province is appealing the decision by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Eric Macklin.

Macklin granted a temporary injunction allowing AUPE workers to resume binding arbitration wage talks with the province.

Those talks had stalled after the Kenney government passed a bill in June stopping the process until it could get more information on the state of Alberta’s economy.

However, Macklin ordered the process go ahead, noting that the AUPE had taken two years of wage freezes in order to get the wage clause this year.

And he says people need to expect that if the government signs a deal, it will live up to it.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

