Okanagan Rail Trail: Parking area in Coldstream to be upgraded, along with sections adjacent to trail

A parking area in Coldstream frequented by Okanagan Rail Trail users will be temporarily closed starting early next month.

On Wednesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO) announced that the parking area along Westkal Road will soon be paved, and that designated walking paths from vehicles to the trail entrance will be installed.

“This will result in a more established parking area, with the trail access points better defined and clearly visible,” the RDNO said in a press release.

Also, the RDNO said sections adjacent to the Okanagan Rail Trail will also be undergoing upgrades.

The upgrades include mitigation work to exposed slopes and erosion to increase rail trail safety.

According to the regional district, the Okanagan Rail Trail will remain open throughout the construction period, while the parking area will reopen once the upgrades are complete.

Work is expected to start in early August.

“We recognize that this is a busy parking area for trail users, and will try to make these upgrades cause as little disruption as possible,” said Mike Fox, general manager of community services for the regional district.

“We will maintain access to the Okanagan Rail Trail throughout the project, and are encouraging people to try out other access points.”

With the parking area closure, the regional district is recommending the Coldstream parking lot at 16506 Kalamalka Road.

The regional district says it has a parking lot on Bailey Road, at 201 Highway 97, that can also be utilized, as there is a connection between the Kal Crystal Waters trail and the Okanagan Rail Trail. However, the regional district notes that it has a slightly steeper slope, so users are encouraged to take this into consideration.

Trail users can to visit the interactive map to see parking options.

The regional district added that the north extension of the Okanagan Rail Trail will begin once the Westkal Road parking area upgrades are complete.

For more information about the RDNO’s north extension of the rail trail, click here.