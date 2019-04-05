Progression being made in Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail

Progress is being made on a rail trail between the North Okanagan and the Shuswap, according to regional organizers.

The Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail corridor is at the recommendation stage between the Regional District of the North Okanagan (RDNO), the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) and the Splatsin First Nation.

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail clears ranch hurdle

On March 15, a meeting between the three organizations was held, with a series of recommendations being made. One week later, the CSRD approved the recommendations, with the RDNO following suit on April 3. The recommendations will reportedly be part of the next Splatsin council meeting.

The undeveloped rail trail corridor is closed at this time.

According to the CSRD, some of the recommendations set the priorities and processes involved with the project, including a memorandum of understanding.

WATCH BELOW (Aired July 9, 2018): A master plan study is underway for a rail trail from Midway to Penticton.

The CSRD noted there are more than 200 known agreements dealing with land leases, crossings, access and easements to be addressed.

The regional district also said in order to fund the trail, grant applications totalling approximately $13.4 million have been made to provincial and federal programs. The outcomes of those applications are still pending.

The CSRD said the next meeting will be May 17.