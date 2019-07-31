Zoning order to allow seniors facility to open in Simcoe County

An Ontario minister has issued a zoning order to allow a planned retirement and long-term care facility to open in Innisfil.

Once complete, Tollendale Village 2 will be one of the largest seniors’ facilities in Simcoe County and will help 600 seniors access housing and services, while creating close to 200 full-time jobs, according to a press release.

The announcement of the zoning order came on Wednesday by Ontario’s Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark and Barrie-Innisfil MPP Andrea Khanjin.

“The province doesn’t build housing, but we can cut red tape and create conditions that make it easier to [build] housing in areas that need [it],” Clark said in the release.

“I am pleased to issue a zoning order to allow the Tollendale project to be build on Big Bay Point Road.”

In 2012, Tollendale Village acquired a 32-acre site at 1902 Big Bay Point Rd. in response to the increasing wait list for units at the organization’s Barrie location .

According to Tollendale Village, there were two main challenges to overcome with the Innisfil property. The first was water and sewer services since Innisfil didn’t have them in the area, while the second was that the property needed to be rezoned.

The sewer and water issues were resolved in June 2017, when the city of Barrie made an agreement with Innisfil to provide those services to the property.

On Feb. 27, Innisfil’s town council unanimously adopted an Official Plan Amendment and Rezoning application to permit the development of the complex.

“I am looking forward to what this announcement will mean for the residents in Barrie and Innisfil,” Khanjin said in the release. “Tollendale has been working tirelessly to ensure that the aging senior population has a safe and affordable place to live.”

The seven-building complex is expected to include 388 retirement apartments, 160 long-term care beds and a 52-unit assisted living facility.

The new centre would allow residents to live in their apartment under a life lease, meaning seniors would be allowed to age in place without having to own their home.

