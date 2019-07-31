Superfood expert helps parents plan their kid’s back-to-school lunches

If you think it’s too early for back-to-school shopping it’s not.

In fact, back to school (and college) is the second-biggest retail season after the winter holidays.

It seems that preparation for the first day of school begins in July, which gets parents thinking about those dreaded school lunches and snacks. Ally Mamalider, superfood expert from Organic Traditions, has some quick and easy suggestions for you for this September.

“Smoothies are a great option because you can sneak in a bunch of stuff your kids may not normally eat like greens and some fruit, and a lot of fiber,” said Mamalider. “It’s also going to get the kids out the door quickly.”

So we’ve got the morning covered but what about a healthy snack?

“Trail mix is a great healthy snack when it’s not covered in sugar so I suggest you make your own,” Mamalider said. “Baru seeds that are delicious, super crunchy, school safe, but they takes just like peanuts.

“Popcorn is full of fiber, semi-sweet chocolate, coconut chips, dried fruits and finally pumpkin seeds that are full of minerals and nutrients.”

And what child doesn’t enjoy an after-school treat?

“Cut up some bananas, put a popsicle stick in, then place them in the freezer overnight,” said Mamalider. “The next day when the kids come home they can dip them in chocolate sauce and add desired toppings like hemp hearts or shredded coconut.”

“All these recipes are 100 per cent school safe,” Mamalider said.

Complete Berry Smoothie:

For one serving:

1 ½ cups coconut water

1 cup mixed frozen berries

½ frozen banana

Handful of frozen spinach

1 tbsp sprouted chia/ flax

1 tbsp hemp hearts

1. Blend together in a high-powered blender and enjoy!

Tip: Make a big batch at the beginning of the week, pour into an ice cube tray and pop a few cubes in the blender first thing in the morning for a quick, easy and nutritious breakfast!

DIY School Safe Trail Mix:

In a large bowl, combine:

3 cups Popcorn

½ cup Chocolate Chips

1 cup Coconut Chips

1 cup Cranberries

1 cup Golden Berries

1 cup Pumpkin Seeds

1 cup Baru Seeds

Tip: Make a large batch at the beginning of the week and store in a large container OR portion a serving for your kids to take in a Ziplock bag for each day of the school week!

Baru Energy Balls:

In a food processor, combine:

1 cup rolled oats

½ cup baru seeds

3 tbsp sprouted chia/flax

½ cup dates

¼ cup cacao powder

½ cup seed butter of choice (we used DIY baru butter, which you can find the recipe for here)

2-3 tbsp of yacon syrup or sweetener of choice

1. Blend all ingredients together until fully incorporated

2. You should have a sticky texture that holds its shape when pressed together. If too wet, add more oats and if too dry, add 1-2 tbsp of your milk of choice

3. Roll into timbit sized balls and refrigerate! These can be kept in the freezer for up to a month.

Banana Popsicles:

1. Peel and cut your bananas in half

2. Place a popsicle stick half way through the banana, through the cut side

3. Freeze overnight

4. Make your three-ingredient healthy chocolate by mixing together your coconut oil – melted, cacao powder and sweetener of choice

5. Dip your frozen bananas in the chocolate sauce and top with desired toppings like almond butter, hemp hearts and shredded coconut.

6. Freeze again or enjoy as is!

Bananas

Toppings of your choice

Three ingredient healthy chocolate:

• ¼ cup Coconut oil

• ¼ cup cacao powder

• 3-4 tbsp of yacon syrup, maple syrup or honey

For more superfoods and recipes, check out www.organictraditions.com