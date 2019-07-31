Family members found dead in Markham home identified, cause of death not released

York Regional Police have formally identified the four family members who were found dead in a Markham home on Sunday, but officers won’t confirm how they died.

Police said officers were called to a home on Castlemore Avenue, near Mingay Avenue and southwest of Major MacKenzie Drive East and Markham Road, just before 3 p.m. with a report multiple people may have been injured.

A man at the front door of the home was taken into custody after officers arrived and police said they found three women and a man dead inside.

On Wednesday, police formally confirmed the identities of the victims after an online crowdfunding campaign was launched earlier in the week.

The women were identified as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman. The man was identified as 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman. The victims have been reported to be the accused’s grandmother, mother, sister and father, respectively.

Officers announced 23-year-old Menhaz Zaman was charged with four counts of first-degree murder. He appeared in a Newmarket court on Monday and was remanded into custody until a Friday court appearance.

Investigators said they wouldn’t reveal the cause of death in order to “protect the integrity of the case before the courts.”

Zaman allegedly posted details of the deaths in an online chat community, including photos of what are believed to be his dead family members and how they were killed. A picture shared online appears to show Zaman dressed after showering and holding a knife covered in blood.