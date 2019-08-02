Top three things to do around Winnipeg the August long weekend

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

The August long weekend is looking like perfect road trip weather – so get out and explore our province!

1. Concert Movies at the Cube

The Exchange District is the place to be this summer with a ton of cool events, such as First Fridays and the Alleyways Market.

Well this Friday, you can add Concert Movies at the Cube to that list!

This is the second year for the popular event, which combines music and movies — and this time it’s Winnipeg singer/songwriter/drummer extraordinaire Roman Clarke‘s turn to entertain the crowds.

Clarke will be paired with Prince’s ‘Sign o’ the Times.’

In addition to the unique entertainment, Nonsuch Brewing Co. will also be on hand for beverages and there’s over 40 restaurants in the area so you can grab a snack and enjoy it during the show!

All ages are welcome, it’s completely free and runs from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.

2. Icelandic Festival of Manitoba

The Icelandic Festival of Manitoba, or “Islendingadagurinn” runs Friday until Monday in Gimli and is the biggest celebration of Icelandic culture in all of North America!

With all the food, entertainment and activities, it’s easy to see why!

Spend the weekend checking out the Viking Village, the craft and food vendors along the boardwalk, the midway and carnival rides, Islendingadunk at the harbour and so much more.

Not only is this festival huge – but it has a long and impressive history too – as the second oldest ethnic festival in North America.

The first festival in Manitoba was actually in Winnipeg, way back in 1890 but moved to Gimli in 1932, where it’s been hosted ever since.

I’ve gone every single year since I was a little kid and it’s honestly one of my favourite events of the summer – I definitely recommend checking it out!

Full details are on their website.

3. Local Benefit Concerts

Just over a week ago a massive fire on Jarvis Avenue destroyed a warehouse, that was home to several local businesses, creative entrepreneurs and musicians.

These folks lost their rehearsal and recording space, along with their instruments and equipment.

So in true Manitoban fashion, our community is coming together to help them out!

“We’ve seen it in spades, it’s been overwhelming,” said local musician Josh Bedry.

A series of benefit concerts are being held this weekend in support of the musicians who lost everything.

Friday the Park Theatre will host a show from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. where it will match all admission and ticket sales, plus run a silent auction with all proceeds going to the bands.

On Saturday the Royal Albert Arms will have a benefit concert with 100 per cent of proceeds from the door, silent auction and 50/50 draw going towards the cause.

If you want to help the artists, you can also donate through the Go Fund Me campaign.

Happy weekend everyone!