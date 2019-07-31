Fire
July 31, 2019 11:49 am

No injuries after house fire in Moncton

By and Global News

The Moncton Fire Department responded to 214 Robinson St. on the morning of July 31, 2019.

Callum Smith/Global News
A A

No one was injured after a fire damaged a home in Moncton on Wednesday.

Crews with the Moncton Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of St. George Street and Robinson Street at approximately 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: 4 people face drug trafficking charges after 6 month RCMP operation in Halifax

Fire captain Brian MacDonald told Global News it’s believed that the fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

The fire caused substantial damage to that unit and smoke damage throughout the rest of the complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
House Fire
Moncton
Moncton fire
Moncton Fire Department
Moncton House Fire
New Brunswick

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.