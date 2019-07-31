No injuries after house fire in Moncton

No one was injured after a fire damaged a home in Moncton on Wednesday.

Crews with the Moncton Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of St. George Street and Robinson Street at approximately 7:20 a.m.

Fire investigators on scene of morning (7:19am) fire at the corner of St George and Robinson streets. Capt. Brian McDonald says fire started in kitchen of a second-floor unit, causing ”substantial” damage there, and smoke damage throughout rest of complex—No injuries @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/oiX3cfk7S5 — Callum Smith (@smithc902) July 31, 2019

Fire captain Brian MacDonald told Global News it’s believed that the fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.

The fire caused substantial damage to that unit and smoke damage throughout the rest of the complex.

The investigation is ongoing.