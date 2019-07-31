No injuries after house fire in Moncton

No one was injured after a fire damaged a home in Moncton on Wednesday.
Crews with the Moncton Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of St. George Street and Robinson Street at approximately 7:20 a.m.
Fire captain Brian MacDonald told Global News it’s believed that the fire started in the kitchen of a second-floor unit.
The fire caused substantial damage to that unit and smoke damage throughout the rest of the complex.
The investigation is ongoing.
