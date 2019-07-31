‘Odd spring’ leads to later start of blue-green algae season: Alberta researcher

There is one benefit to the cooler spring Alberta experienced this year: a later start to the blue-green algae season in the province.

There are fewer than usual blue-green algae health advisories in place right now in Alberta compared to previous years, according to University of Alberta biologist Rolf Vinebrooke.

Vinebrooke attributes the slow start to the “odd spring we’ve had this year.”

“March was warm, but a chilly April and May meant there was still ice on many lakes in the beginning of May,” Vinebrooke explained.

“This delayed growing season means that lakes that typically see algal problems happening in June are only now seeing the beginning of blue-green algal blooms.”

Blue-green algae is naturally occurring and often become visible when weather conditions are calm. The algae looks like scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of the water. The substance can be blue-green, greenish-brown, brown and/or pinkish-red, and algae often smell musty or grassy, according to Alberta Health Services.

So far this year, AHS has issued eight blue-green algae advisories, the majority of which are in the northern part of the province.

In 2018, AHS issued a total of 27 blue-green algae advisories. In 2017, there were 49 advisories and in 2016, there were 32, according to data from AHS.

As of Wednesday, the eight current blue-green algae health advisories in place in Alberta were for the following lakes:

Lac Ste. Anne

Lac La Biche

Wadlin Lake

Islet Lake

Buck Lake

Bear Lake

Bangs Lake

Shiningbank Lake

All of the advisories were issued in July.

While it may be a slower start to the season, Vinebrooke warned it could quickly ramp up, depending on the weather.

“There are hints with some of the samples that we’re receiving from Alberta Health Services that blue-green algae may be starting to make their appearance,” Vinebrooke said.

“But if the weather remains cool and rainy, we may see fewer blooms this year. Blue-green algae love warm temperatures, sun and concentrated nutrients. Rain tends to dilute nutrients, and cloudy skies cool temperatures.”

For more information about blue-green algae and how to avoid irritation, visit the AHS website.