Bancroft woman accused of arson following apartment unit fire: OPP
A Bancroft woman has been charged with arson following a fire at an apartment unit on Tuesday night.
Around 9:50 p.m., Bancroft OPP, the Bancroft Fire Department and Hastings Quinte Paramedics Services were called to respond to a fire on Woodview Lane.
Const. Philippe Regamey tells Global News Peterborough the fire destroyed a full unit in the building. Three other units were not damaged. No injuries were reported, Regamey said.
OPP say officers found a tenant on the property and spoke to her regarding the fire.
The OPP’s forensic identification unit and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal are assisting with the investigation.
As a result of the investigation, Rosanne Gutoskie, 50, of Bancroft, has been charged with arson.
She was held in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing in Belleville on Wednesday.
A damage estimate has yet to be determined, OPP said.
