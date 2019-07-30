Belleville man and his dog hailed as heroes after reportedly saving 8 neighbours from house fire

A dog and its owner are being called heroes after Belleville firefighters say they raced into action to help save eight neighbours from a house fire.

Belleville firefighters got the call just after 3 a.m. Monday to respond to a fire at a duplex on Park Street South in Belleville.

READ MORE: Belleville Fire Department warns about sales tactics by fire inspection companies

Members of the fire department say a neighbour and his dog noticed a vehicle parked in the duplex’s driveway that was on fire and beginning to burn the side of the home.

He then ran into the home to alert the occupants, who were sleeping at the time, officials say.

Everyone got out safely, and several cats were also rescued.

Fire crews helped put out the stubborn blaze, but the roof was badly damaged and both floors suffered extensive smoke and water damage.

READ MORE: House fire destroys back section of Belleville home

Fire officials could not pinpoint the cause of the car fire but say damage is upwards of $250,000.

Global News went to the neighbour’s house to ask for an interview, but no one was home at the time.