Man arrested after alleged carjacking in Oakville

Halton Regional Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a woman’s car at gunpoint in Oakville and attempted to steal more cars in Mississauga on Tuesday evening.

Police were first called to the area of Royal Windsor Drive and Cornwall Road in Oakville at around 7:30 p.m., where a woman reportedly told officers her car was stolen at gunpoint by a man.

About 30 minutes earlier, police believe the same suspect was involved in an unsuccessful attempt to steal a vehicle from a Petro Canada on Royal Windsor Drive.

Halton police, along with Peel Regional Police, found the woman’s car abandoned in a commercial parking lot near Dundas Street and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga, according to police, who allege the suspect had also attempted to steal a third car.

The suspect was then arrested by Peel police after a short standoff in the area, investigators said.

The gun allegedly used in the carjacking was recovered by officers, police say.

Police said one victim suffered a small laceration to the face from their interaction with the suspect. No other injuries were reported, and investigators said there are no current public safety concerns.