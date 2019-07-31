Firefighters, City of London ratify new 5-year collective agreement

London’s firefighters have a new, five-year collective agreement.

In a statement released through London City Hall late Tuesday evening, officials with both the municipality and the London Professional Fire Fighters Association (LPFFA) laid out some of the contract’s terms.

The new deal features an average 1.81 per cent wage increase in each of the five years, which includes all improvements to wages and benefits.

Officials noted vision and psychological services were among the benefits that would see improvements, and the deal also contains a new health-care spending account for retirees aged 65 to 75.

The two sides also hammered out what they called “cost-containment measures” that include new salary rates for probationary firefighters.

“We are pleased to reach this collective agreement with our firefighters,” Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer was quoted as saying in the statement.

“On behalf of (city) council and the community, I want to extend thanks to the bargaining committees for the corporation and for the association for their hard work. Through your efforts, the city has been able to negotiate a renewed collective agreement that provides cost certainty for residents and taxpayers and stability for the employees and the corporation.”

The president of the LPFFA echoed those sentiments.

“The LPFFA worked with the corporation co-operatively to achieve an agreement that provided both wage and benefit improvements while striking a balance for taxpayers,” said LPFFA president Jason Timlick. “The members of the LPFFA are dedicated professionals that work 24-7 protecting the City of London.”

London’s fire chief also expressed her satisfaction with the agreement.

“This agreement reflects the hard work and commitment demonstrated by both sides of the bargaining table,” fire Chief Lori Hamer said in the statement. “The result is good for members of the LPFFA, for the London Fire Department and for the community.”

The new collective agreement will take effect as of Jan. 1, 2020 and will run until Dec. 31, 2024.