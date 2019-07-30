$50K reward offered as family seeks ‘a piece of closure’ in 25-year-old cold case

The family of a North Vancouver couple who vanished without a trace 25 years ago made an emotional appeal for information in the cold case on Tuesday.

Nick Masée Sr., a successful financier, and his wife Lisa Masée disappeared in 1994, leaving their family and investigators with more questions than answers.

On Tuesday, the couple’s children, Nick Masée Jr. and Tanya Masée Van Ravenzwaaij, doubled the cash reward for information leading police to clear the case.

“That’s why we’re here today, hoping that somebody is going to provide a piece of closure for us, so that we know,” said a tearful Van Ravenzwaaij.

North Vancouver RCMP said on Aug. 10, the day before they were last seen, the couple had scheduled — but never arrived at — a meeting a millionaire investor at the then-popular Trader Vic’s restaurant in Vancouver.

A police search of the couple’s home later revealed zap straps, according to police. And Mounties said in the course of its investigation, it learned the couple had taken a secret trip to the Cayman Islands the spring before they disappeared. The couple also opened a bank account in the Caymans.

But police were never able to conclusively determine the couple had been met with foul play.

“The circumstances were mysterious. Some of the details were concerning,” said North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter Devries.

“But the facts did not allow us to determine conclusively if they had been kidnapped, or murdered, or the victims of some other crime.”

Nick Masée Jr. was forceful in his rejection of the theory that the couple had fled the country.

“To read that in the media, at any point in time, that they’re hiding somewhere, enjoying the high life and we’re all sitting here going ‘what happened,’ that’s just disturbing,” he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP.