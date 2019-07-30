Toronto police search for man last seen near CAMH, cite public safety ‘concern’

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who was last seen near the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, saying officers are “concerned for the safety of the public.”

In a statement released Tuesday evening, police said 45-year-old Anthony Murdock was last seen at around 2:20 p.m. in the Ossington Avenue and Queen Street West area — the main intersection just located at the entrance to the CAMH grounds.

“If located, do not approach — immediately contact police. Call 911 to report if seen,” the statement said.

A police spokesperson told Global News they were unable to confirm if Murdock, who went missing from the same area in 2017, is indeed a patient at CAMH.

He was described as being six-foot-one, weighing approximately 200 pounds and having a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a burgundy cotton shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information was also asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.