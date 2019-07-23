2nd CAMH patient found not criminally responsible of violent crimes briefly goes missing: Toronto police

TORONTO – A man convicted of violent offences and detained at a Toronto mental health facility briefly walked away earlier this week, marking the second escape from the institution this month.

Toronto police confirmed that 27-year-old Ahmed Sualim briefly walked away from the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health on Monday, only to be found several hours later.

Sualim was found not criminally responsible on multiple counts of armed robbery and theft related to a string of robberies in January 2012.

His disappearance comes weeks after Zhebin Cong, convicted of murder, escaped CAMH and fled the country undetected.

Both Cong and Sualim were found to pose a significant risk to the public during recent hearings with the Ontario Review Board, which annually examines all cases involving people found not criminally responsible.

Cong’s disappearance prompted both CAMH and Toronto police to launch reviews of their protocols and led to calls for explanations from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

CAMH did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sualim’s escape.