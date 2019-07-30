Hazmat scare at Port Coquitlam Canada Post centre sparked by protein powder

It was a tense morning at the Canada Post distribution centre in Port Coquitlam on Tuesday.

Port Coquitlam Fire Chief Nick Delmonico said crews were called to 1628 Industrial Ave. where a package was accidentally opened that got white powder on a few employees.

Not knowing what it was, officials cleared the building, isolated the package and called the RCMP.

The RCMP were able to trace the package back to a sender in China.

Delmonico said it contained some sort of non-gluten protein powder.

“[It] turned out to be nothing, but of course we have to handle everything like we don’t know what it is. So at this time I think everything is concluded and they’re wrapping it up and putting everything back to normal and the streets are being opened up.”

Delmonico said normally it can take days to determine what a substance is, but that quick work by the RCMP solved the mystery in a matter of an hour or two.