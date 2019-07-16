2 people taken to hospital from hazmat exposure at Surrey recycling plant

Two people were taken to hospital after a hazmat situation at a Surrey recycling facility on Tuesday.

BC Emergency Health Services said paramedics were called to the plant on 104 Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Two patients were transported to hospital in stable condition, it said.

Surrey Fire Service Battalion Chief Rio Jerome said crews were called after a forklift driver ran over a container with an unknown substance in it and reported trouble breathing.

“In all, four people were exposed to some unknown vapours from this container,” he said.

“The company’s going to hire a private hazardous materials company to come in and deal with the product.”

Jerome said there was no hazard to the general public.

He said the facility deals with cardboard, plastics and ordinary recyclables, and theorized the container of hazardous material may have been improperly mixed in with other recyclables and had fallen out.