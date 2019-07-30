South shore gas leak: 3 Dix30 restaurants evacuated

A gas leak in Quartier Dix30, a shopping complex in Montreal’s south shore, has forced the evacuation of three restaurants.

According to Longueuil’s fire department, the leak happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

An Energir spokesperson said the leak was caused by a duct breach that occurred during excavation works in the area around the complex, which is located in the city of Brossard.

Restaurants La Cage aux Sports, Casey’s and Les 3 Brasseurs had to be evacuated, said Dix30 spokesperson Julien Beaudry.

No one was injured, the city of Brassard indicated on its Twitter page.

Fuite de gaz à #Brossard | Une partie du DIX30 est évacuée. Aucun blessé. Le @PoliceSPAL, @SSIAL_INCENDIE et @Energir_ (gaz métro) prennent les mesures pour colmater la fuite. L'opération pourrait durer plusieurs heures. Évitez le secteur. pic.twitter.com/t5UawljmLK — Ville de Brossard (@Ville_Brossard) July 30, 2019

“Because of the time of day, most customers had not arrived yet,” Beaudry told Global News.

Security and police established a 100-metre perimeter near Leduc and Quartier Boulevards, fire department said.

Access to the mall’s southern sector remains difficult, according to Beaudry.

Longueuil’s police and fire department are on the scene along with Energir teams to resolve the issue.

— With files from The Canadian Press