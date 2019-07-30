Canada
Firefighters knock down blaze at 3-storey home in Hamilton’s east end

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

The cause of a multiple-alarm fire at a home in Hamilton's east end is being investigated.

William Erskine/900 CHML
Hamilton fire officials are investigating the cause of a multiple-alarm fire in the east end of Hamilton on Tuesday.

Just after midnight, crews were called to a fire at a vacant three-storey home at 119 Ottawa St. N. near Roxborough Avenue.

ottawa roxborough fire 3

William Erskine/900 CHML
ottawa roxborough fire 2

William Erskine/900 CHML

“Upon arrival, firefighters reported a heavy fire and smoke from the second and third floors,” the Hamilton Fire Department said in an email to Global News Radio 900 CHML.

“Firefighters knocked down the fire and reported no injuries after initiating search and rescue procedures.”

Damage to the property is approximately $50,000.

