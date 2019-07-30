Word ‘midget’ to no longer be used in Manitoba AAA Hockey

The Manitoba AAA hockey awards banquet brought a long-anticipated announcement to the table.

Officials announced over the weekend the term “midget” will no longer be used in AAA hockey leagues.

Now, “provincial midget” will be called “U-18 Provincial” while “U-17 City Midget” will be classified as “U-17 Prep.”

The president of Little People of Manitoba Samantha Rayburn-Trubyk said they’ve been advocating for the removal of that word.

“It’s a word that comes from the freak-show era days, where little people were put on display to be laughed at, ridiculed, mocked. The ‘M’ word also stems from a midge, which means tiny fly that spreads disease. I’m not sure if anybody would want to be referred to as that.”

Sport Manitoba said late last year they were open to changing the term, but noted each individual league needed to make their own decision.

“We need to get it right, and I think this is a fairly simple change,” said Sport Manitoba director of sport Janet McMahon.

“Language dictates culture, and we want to create a culture for diversity and inclusion. This makes sense for us.”

Peter Woods, executive director of Hockey Manitoba, said they had never considered the change, but were “always receptive to listening to concerns.”

Currently, there are midget hockey and football leagues in the province featuring athletes from 15 to 17 years old.

Leagues with an age level below midget (13 to 14 years old) are sometimes referred to as minor-midget.

Basketball Manitoba banned the term from their leagues earlier this spring.

