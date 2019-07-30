Police release age-enhanced photo of Etobicoke girl who went missing in 1985

Toronto police have released an updated, enhanced photo of Nicole Morin, who went missing 34 years ago, in hopes of finding out what happened to her.

Investigators said Morin, then eight years old, reportedly left her top-floor apartment on The West Mall in Etobicoke on July 30, 1985.

She was never seen again, police said.

“Despite the passage of years, various media releases and numerous tips from the public, police have been unable to bring this investigation to a conclusion, and it is still unknown as to what exactly happened to Nicole that day,” Toronto police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

Investigators said that in 1985, Nicole was described as four feet tall and weighed 55 pounds with straight, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes and a birthmark on her right upper forehead.

Anyone with information about Morin is asked to call police at 416-808-7411 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).