Surrey street race crash caught on dashcam video, RCMP investigating

Surrey RCMP says it is investigating a collision between two high-powered vehicles caught on camera speeding out of an intersection.

According to police, the video was forwarded to officers around 7 p.m. on Sunday, and appears to show two vehicles racing on Highway 10 at 132nd Street.

In the video, a black car and a red car with a large spoiler can be seen speeding from a stopped position at a traffic light.

But just seconds later, the red car loses control and slides into the left lane, slamming into the black car causing it to spin out.

The drivers of the vehicle behind them can be heard crying out in shock as the collision unfolds.

The video, which has been circulating on Twitter, will form the part of an investigation into the crash, Mounties confirmed.

