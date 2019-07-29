145 personnel continue to attack Richter Mountain fire: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has received its additional resources to fight the wildfire burning on Richter Mountain in the Lower Similkameen.

“Today we have 145 personnel along with eight helicopters and several pieces of heavy equipment,” said Jody Lucius, BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is now reported to be 403 hectares in size, up three hectares from Sunday.

Though temperatures in the area are high with dry conditions, the BC Wildfire Service has noticed minimal spread and less fire activity than the last few days.

“We are fortunate that today (Monday) and yesterday (Sunday) we have seen a lot less fire activity and we’re seeing a lot less smoke in the area,” said Lucius.

“[Crews] are working to build machine and handguards along the north and east portions of the fire today to help stop any further fire spread,” she said.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen had previously issued evacuation alerts to 10 properties in the area, but all alerts have been lifted.

The BC Government has lifted the smoky skies bulletin as of Monday afternoon.

Locals have lauded the efforts by the BC Wildfire Service, who have been free to use extra resources as there are so few fires in the region at this time.

Vincent DeCowans, orchard manager at Hugging Tree Winery, says he is “100 per cent impressed with the fire crew’s work.”

“They saved our farm,” he said.