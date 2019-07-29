Three people rescued after boat catches fire on Ottawa River: firefighters

Ottawa fire officials say three people had to be rescued by other boaters after their vessel caught fire on the Ottawa River Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a boat on fire mid-river between Gatineau and Ottawa near 98 Sussex Drive.

Boat on fire on Ottawa river on Gatineau side . pic.twitter.com/qwqNUt53fd — ronald theriault (@rontheriault1) July 29, 2019

The 911 callers told firefighters that heavy black smoke was coming from the boat and that there were people in the water being assisted by fellow boaters.

Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed that three people who were in the water were at that point safely aboard other boats and were being transported for assessment to the Gatineau side of the river.

Ottawa fire then extinguished the blaze.

Ottawa firefighters have not reported any injuries in the blaze but are reminding boaters to always wear flotation devices when out on the water.

