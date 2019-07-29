Weather
July 29, 2019 2:57 pm

Okanagan weather: high 20s or low 30s linger into August

By Meteorologist  Global News

An upper ridge keeps the heat in the Okanagan for the rest of July and into the beginning of August.

SkyTracker Weather
A A

The final weekend of July was filled with upper 20 degree heat, a trend that continues into the end of the month.

Sunshine stuck around into Monday morning as the mercury dipped back to 11 degrees before soaring into the low 30s in the afternoon.

A few clouds will flow through Monday night as conditions cool back to 12 degrees before making their way back up into the high 20s Tuesday afternoon after clouds clear back out early in the day.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue for the rest of the week with a slight chance of some showers on the ridgetops late in the day. Expect daytime highs around 29 or 30 degrees to finish July and start August.

There is a chance of some spotty showers mainly over the ridgetops on Wednesday afternoon.

SkyTracker Weather

After a better chance of showers late Friday, August long weekend will start and finish on a hot note with afternoon highs between 27 and 32 degrees as partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC weather
Cloud
Hot Weather
kelowna weather
okanagan weather
Osoyoos Weather
Penticton weather
Shuswap Weather
Sunshine
Vernon Weather
Warm Weather

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.