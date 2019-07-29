Okanagan weather: high 20s or low 30s linger into August

The final weekend of July was filled with upper 20 degree heat, a trend that continues into the end of the month.

Sunshine stuck around into Monday morning as the mercury dipped back to 11 degrees before soaring into the low 30s in the afternoon.

A few clouds will flow through Monday night as conditions cool back to 12 degrees before making their way back up into the high 20s Tuesday afternoon after clouds clear back out early in the day.

Partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue for the rest of the week with a slight chance of some showers on the ridgetops late in the day. Expect daytime highs around 29 or 30 degrees to finish July and start August.

After a better chance of showers late Friday, August long weekend will start and finish on a hot note with afternoon highs between 27 and 32 degrees as partly-to-mostly sunny skies continue.

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.