27-year-old Dartmouth man gets injured in workplace accident: police

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to a workplace accident that left one man injured on Monday.

At 8:45 a.m., police responded to report of the accident at a business located on Randall Avenue in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Man dies from injuries following industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man from Dartmouth suffered an injury to his hand by a piece of equipment.

The man was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Crowdfunding campaign launched for worker injured in Irving Shipyard industrial accident

Halifax police say that Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.

Watch: Day of Mourning a somber reminder of workplace safety