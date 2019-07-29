27-year-old Dartmouth man gets injured in workplace accident: police
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to a workplace accident that left one man injured on Monday.
At 8:45 a.m., police responded to report of the accident at a business located on Randall Avenue in Dartmouth.
According to authorities, a 27-year-old man from Dartmouth suffered an injury to his hand by a piece of equipment.
The man was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Halifax police say that Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.
