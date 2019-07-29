Canada
July 29, 2019 3:21 pm

27-year-old Dartmouth man gets injured in workplace accident: police

By Digital producer  Global News

Police say that at 8:45 a.m. they responded to call at a business located on Randall Avenue in Darmouth.

File/Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say they responded to a workplace accident that left one man injured on Monday.

At 8:45 a.m., police responded to report of the accident at a business located on Randall Avenue in Dartmouth.

READ MORE: Man dies from injuries following industrial accident at Halifax’s Irving Shipyard

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man from Dartmouth suffered an injury to his hand by a piece of equipment.

The man was later transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Crowdfunding campaign launched for worker injured in Irving Shipyard industrial accident

Halifax police say that Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour was contacted and is now investigating the incident.

Watch: Day of Mourning a somber reminder of workplace safety

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada
Dartmouth
Department of Labour
Halifax Regional Police
Raddall Avenue
Work and safety
Workplace accident

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.