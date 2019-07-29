Sunderland woman killed in crash in Woodville: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

A woman from Sunderland was killed following a collision in Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to reports of a collision in the village, about 30 km northeast of Lindsay.

Police say a southbound vehicle on Nappadale Street failed to stop at the intersection of King and John streets before striking a residence and parked vehicle.

OPP say the driver and lone occupant — a 36-year-old woman from Sunderland — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision resulted in a small fire, OPP say, but no other injuries were reported.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP are appealing for any witnesses to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

