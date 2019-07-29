Traffic
July 29, 2019 3:14 pm

Sunderland woman killed in crash in Woodville: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a woman was killed following a collision Woodville early Sunday.

A woman from Sunderland was killed following a collision in Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 2 a.m., City of Kawartha Lakes OPP responded to reports of a collision in the village, about 30 km northeast of Lindsay.

Police say a southbound vehicle on Nappadale Street failed to stop at the intersection of King and John streets before striking a residence and parked vehicle.

OPP say the driver and lone occupant — a 36-year-old woman from Sunderland — was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision resulted in a small fire, OPP say, but no other injuries were reported.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The residence sustained damage from the collision and a resulting fire, but no further injuries were reported.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. OPP are appealing for any witnesses to call them at 1-888-310-1122.

