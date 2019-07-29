Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating fatal head-on collision in Highlands East
One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision south of Haliburton on Sunday afternoon, according to police.
READ MORE: Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 28 in Woodview: Peterborough County OPP
Around 12:40 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a head-on collision on County Road 503 in the municipality of Highlands East, about 30 kilometres south of Haliburton and just west of Gooderham.
Police say one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
OPP closed County Road 503 between Glamorgan and Irondale roads — a 15-kilometre stretch — until just before 8 p.m.
The name of the victim has yet to be released.
The investigation is going, OPP said Monday.
WATCH: Man killed in motorcycle crash north of Buckhorn
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.