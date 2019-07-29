Haliburton Highlands OPP investigating fatal head-on collision in Highlands East

One person was killed following a two-vehicle collision south of Haliburton on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Around 12:40 p.m., Haliburton Highlands OPP, firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of a head-on collision on County Road 503 in the municipality of Highlands East, about 30 kilometres south of Haliburton and just west of Gooderham.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: County Rd 503 between Glamorgan Rd and Irondale Rd #Irondale #Gooderham – Roadway remains CLOSED due to a fatal collision. Reopening time unknown ^jp pic.twitter.com/VgOUjDxlDz — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 28, 2019

Police say one occupant was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

OPP closed County Road 503 between Glamorgan and Irondale roads — a 15-kilometre stretch — until just before 8 p.m.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

The investigation is going, OPP said Monday.

