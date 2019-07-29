Body found by fisherman in Nith River in New Hamburg: police
A man’s body was discovered by a fisherman in New Hamburg’s Nith River on Sunday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
Police say they were called to a spot in the river near Grandview Avenue and Hunter Street on Sunday morning for a report of the body.
With the help of the Kitchener Fire Department, the body was recovered.
Police say the body has been sent to Toronto for a post-mortem exam.
They did not provide any further details.
Police are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
